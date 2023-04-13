Fifth Third Securities Inc. Acquires 1,259 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 231,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,000. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,929,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IVW traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 630,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,117. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $73.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.72.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.