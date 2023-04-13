Fifth Third Securities Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.38. 931,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,931. The company has a market cap of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

