Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $10.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $248.92. 487,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,692. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $278.13. The company has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

