Fifth Third Securities Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.47. 8,260,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,813,058. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The company has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.