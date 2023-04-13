First Busey Co. (BUSE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

First Busey has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Busey has a payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Busey to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

BUSE stock opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 26.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Busey news, Director Gregory B. Lykins acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $90,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,652.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gregory B. Lykins acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $90,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,652.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $56,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,168.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock worth $325,330 and have sold 33,602 shares worth $829,697. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 102,760.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,102,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,579,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in First Busey by 1,148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 352,551 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in First Busey by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,818,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,084,000 after acquiring an additional 220,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,154,000 after acquiring an additional 202,737 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,019,000 after purchasing an additional 104,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

