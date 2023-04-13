First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.82% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $37,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,594,000 after buying an additional 547,834 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,049,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,065,000 after buying an additional 130,585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,042,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,704,000 after buying an additional 110,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 889,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,108,000 after buying an additional 54,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $48.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

