First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.20

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and traded as low as $2.96. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 88,576 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGB. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,711 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,666 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 576,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 31,518 shares during the period.

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.

