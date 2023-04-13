First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.20

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and traded as low as $2.96. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 88,576 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.89%.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (FGB)
