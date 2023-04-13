Flare One Day Volume Reaches $14.46 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. Flare has a market capitalization of $438.68 million and $14.46 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Flare has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flare

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 12,510,064,209 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 12,508,436,349.368467 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03470851 USD and is down -4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $17,611,780.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

