Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 2.5%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 7,586,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 66,806,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

