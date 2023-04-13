Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Sets New 12-Month High at $212.57

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$212.57 and last traded at C$211.23, with a volume of 39379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$208.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$205.22.
Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 27.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$188.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$184.33. The stock has a market cap of C$40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63.
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
