Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Buys 700 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for 2.3% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after buying an additional 31,861 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,326,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,169,000 after purchasing an additional 242,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 553,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,158,000 after purchasing an additional 291,470 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $119.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.41.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.71). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.38.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Stories

