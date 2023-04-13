Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $32.88 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 442,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $32,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,499,000 after buying an additional 4,685,559 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,538,000 after buying an additional 4,362,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,483,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,484,000 after purchasing an additional 590,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,108.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 549,287 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.13. 137,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,867. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $80.05.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

