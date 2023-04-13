Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Sells 269 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC trimmed its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 2.4% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CNI traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.00. 231,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,584. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $131.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day moving average of $118.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.5906 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.11%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

