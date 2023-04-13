Friedenthal Financial Acquires New Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $6,770,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,699,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,893,000 after buying an additional 150,102 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.80.

Insider Activity at Xylem

Xylem Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.30. 372,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average is $104.15.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.35%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading

