Friedenthal Financial Buys New Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 120.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at $15,344,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ross Stores Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.53.

ROST traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $103.54. 470,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,636. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

