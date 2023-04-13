Friedenthal Financial Buys Shares of 23,930 Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $11,448,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,247,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,665,000 after purchasing an additional 141,365 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 197,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 24,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNVR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of UNVR remained flat at $35.20 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 371,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,432. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $35.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

