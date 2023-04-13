Friedenthal Financial Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Friedenthal Financial decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4,532.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,775,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,966 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 751,531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,868,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,570,000 after purchasing an additional 408,717 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 228.8% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 577,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,928,000 after purchasing an additional 401,850 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,660,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,658,000 after purchasing an additional 379,548 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.14. The stock had a trading volume of 279,376 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

