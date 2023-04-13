Friedenthal Financial Has $2.23 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Friedenthal Financial lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.6% of Friedenthal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.67. 1,867,078 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.