Friedenthal Financial Makes New Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PFG stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $75.09. 260,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,617. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.87. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $77.55.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.