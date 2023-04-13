Friedenthal Financial Purchases Shares of 27,230 Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 663.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of URBN stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.54. The company had a trading volume of 289,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,620. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $29.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Stories

