Friedenthal Financial Takes $766,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in United States Steel by 25.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 111.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 72.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard Fruehauf sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $1,176,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 1,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,690.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United States Steel Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Shares of X stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $25.91. 2,835,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,708. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $38.61.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 2.23%.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.