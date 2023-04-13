FRMO (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Trading 4% Higher

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.32 and last traded at $8.32. 9,707 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 5,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66.
About FRMO
FRMO Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the identification and participating in operating assets. The company was founded in November 1993 and is headquartered in Pleasantville, NY.
