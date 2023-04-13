Frontier Acquisition (NASDAQ:FRONU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Frontier Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 38,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Frontier Acquisition by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period.

Frontier Acquisition Company Profile

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

