G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The company has a market cap of $726.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $854.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.28 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $50,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,871 shares in the company, valued at $696,846.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIII. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 25,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

