General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Raised to $109.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.64.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $94.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,136.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.57.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,662,000 after acquiring an additional 345,740 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after acquiring an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,856 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.