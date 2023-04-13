Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 35.2% per year over the last three years. Genesis Energy has a payout ratio of 48.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Genesis Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE GEL opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.33 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEL. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,766,000 after acquiring an additional 234,305 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 8,647.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 81,116 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Featured Stories

