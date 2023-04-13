Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Position Lessened by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $12,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,896,000 after buying an additional 368,252 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 356,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,276,000 after buying an additional 262,102 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $277,299,000 after buying an additional 239,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Genuine Parts Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of research firms recently commented on GPC. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.58. The company had a trading volume of 61,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,934. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $125.55 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

