Getech Group (LON:GTC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.13

Shares of Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.13 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 13.01 ($0.16). Getech Group shares last traded at GBX 13.38 ($0.17), with a volume of 49,475 shares trading hands.

Getech Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.12. The stock has a market cap of £9.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -335.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Getech Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Richard Bennet bought 32,066 shares of Getech Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £5,130.56 ($6,353.63). 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Getech Group Company Profile

Getech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides geoscience and geospatial products and services to the companies and governments. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.