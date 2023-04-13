GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

GFL Environmental has a payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 85.6% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 29,709 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,407,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,430,000 after buying an additional 186,717 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 36.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet raised GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

