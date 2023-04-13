Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives C$25.39 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.39.

Several research firms have commented on GEI. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.50 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

TSE GEI opened at C$22.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$21.03 and a 52 week high of C$27.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.00%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

