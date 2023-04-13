Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,924,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,914,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,654,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,414 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,980,290. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 82.19%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

