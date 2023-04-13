Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 87.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.4%.

NASDAQ GLAD traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $9.43. 136,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,958. The company has a market cap of $344.33 million, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.31. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 20.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

