Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -183.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.9%.

LAND stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $596.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 80.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Gladstone Land in the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAND shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

