Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
LANDO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 15,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,687. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $27.95.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
