Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

LANDO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 15,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,687. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.66. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $27.95.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

