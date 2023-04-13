Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Price Performance

CO opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. Global Cord Blood has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

