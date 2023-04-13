Gode Chain Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $481,319.33 (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. Gode Chain has a total market cap of $148.51 million and approximately $481,319.33 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gode Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gode Chain Profile

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gode Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

