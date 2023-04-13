GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Trading 3.5% Higher

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.07. 667,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 620,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

GoGold Resources Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$694.27 million, a PE ratio of -213.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.51 million during the quarter. GoGold Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoGold Resources Inc. will post 0.013356 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.