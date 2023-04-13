Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 15,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 22,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Gold Springs Resource Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$28.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Gold Springs Resource Company Profile

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,800 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

