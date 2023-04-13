Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $511.11

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 511.11 ($6.33) and traded as low as GBX 454.30 ($5.63). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 475 ($5.88), with a volume of 72,812 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Gooch & Housego Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15. The company has a market capitalization of £122.45 million, a PE ratio of -5,800.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 501.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 510.78.

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

About Gooch & Housego

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16,250.00%.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

