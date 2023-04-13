Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Receives $3.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRPH. BTIG Research cut shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Graphite Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Graphite Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Institutional Trading of Graphite Bio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Graphite Bio by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,712,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 4,129,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 39.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 482,238 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 502,381 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Graphite Bio by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 612,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 47,559 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphite Bio Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of GRPH stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $143.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. Graphite Bio has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $4.62.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts expect that Graphite Bio will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.