Graypoint LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.86. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $105.09.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

