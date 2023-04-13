Graypoint LLC Has $652,000 Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Graypoint LLC lessened its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Magna International were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,939,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,990,000 after purchasing an additional 181,344 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,262,000 after buying an additional 179,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 272.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 52,971 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,402,000 after buying an additional 43,025 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 555,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,463 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magna International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MGA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Magna International from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

Magna International Trading Up 0.3 %

MGA opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $56.56. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.54%.

Magna International Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.