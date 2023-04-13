Graypoint LLC Has $697,000 Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,618 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 19,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 616,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,131,000 after buying an additional 58,980 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 20,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $39.39 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $42.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.