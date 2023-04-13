Graypoint LLC Has $798,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Graypoint LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,022 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 36,932 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total transaction of $247,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,766,453.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,584 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,212. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $190.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.63 and its 200-day moving average is $158.34. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 906.33, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

