Graypoint LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,962 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,092,170,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,751,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $481,915,000 after buying an additional 86,203 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,747 shares of company stock worth $6,889,979 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $369.89 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.