GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stake Decreased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group cut its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,728 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,111 shares during the period. GSK accounts for approximately 2.8% of Clean Yield Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in GSK were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,005 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 24,923 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.72) to GBX 1,400 ($17.34) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.57) to GBX 1,730 ($21.42) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.25. 1,531,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,223. The company has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

GSK Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

