Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Shares Up 5.3%

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 2,807,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 4,000,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

The company has a market cap of £5.19 million, a PE ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.33.

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020.

