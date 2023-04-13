Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Rating) rose 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 2,807,213 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 4,000,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

Guild Esports Trading Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 0.52.

About Guild Esports

(Get Rating)

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Esports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild Esports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.