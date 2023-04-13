GXChain Price Reaches $0.45 (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $33.62 million and $2,920.86 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004626 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004597 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

