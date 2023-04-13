Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Trading 0.8% Higher

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €12.10 ($13.15) and last traded at €12.04 ($13.09). 46,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.94 ($12.98).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($9.78) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.18. The firm has a market cap of $873.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.04.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

